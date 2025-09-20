Family of man killed in wrong-way Florida's Turnpike crash begs for DeSantis' attention, demanding justice

The family of one of the three migrants killed in a crash on Florida's Turnpike that made national headlines is begging for Gov. Ron DeSantis' attention.

On Saturday, loved ones paid their respects to Rodrique Dor, who died last month when a semi truck making an illegal U-turn crashed into a van with him inside. His family has questions that are not being answered.

Dor's family has a message for DeSantis.

"For all your life, from Haiti to here, and you look up one day and he's gone," Jean Fenelon said.

Fenelon is looking back at the memories with his cousin Rodrique Dor. He was one of the three victims in the fatal crash on the interstate last month, where a semi truck made an illegal U-turn - causing a minivan with Dor and two others in it - to crash into the trailer, officials said.

"The guy who did it — he has to be punished for what he did," Fenelon said.

The U.S. Marshals said the semi truck driver, Harjinder Singh, had entered the country illegally and got a commercial driver's license from California. Governor DeSantis got involved — holding a press conference, and Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins personally escorted Singh back to Florida after his arrest in California.

But Dor's sister said the governor has never contacted them since the crash.

"All of the world knows about this accident. Why us? They don't call us? Why do they say nothing to us? They need to call us and tell us what they have to do with us," said Guirlene Dorelus, Dor's sister.

The family of another victim struggles to make it to their loved one's services

CBS News Miami spoke exclusively with Dor's family earlier this week, along with the family of Herby Dufresne, Dor's friend, who also died in the crash.

"I have no words. I'm asking god for strength because I have a baby. I need help," said Sandra, Dufresne's sister.

Dor's family said that he has two daughters who are still down in Haiti, and that they had been trying to get them visas so they could come up here and attend the services. That did not work. So the family says the only way they can watch these services is through a livestream.

"The embassy closed. I cannot do nothing for them," Dorelus said. "They keep calling me every day."

Singh has been charged with manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

CBS News Miami reached out to the governor's office, asking if they've contacted Dor's family, but didn't get a response.