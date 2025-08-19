DeSantis calls on Congress after deadly Florida Turnpike crash involving undocumented truck driver

Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging Congress to act following a fatal crash on Florida's Turnpike involving an undocumented truck driver, using a morning Tuesday press conference to sharply criticize immigration and licensing policies in other states, including California.

DeSantis slams truck driver's demeanor after fatal Florida crash

During his appearance at Voyager K-8 School in St. Cloud, just south of Orlando, DeSantis said the truck driver's behavior after the crash was alarming.

"Because if you look, we have video of this, we have photos of this, and he seemed to not like, I mean, it was almost like, you know, he's walking down the sidewalk, maybe stubbed his toe, just kind of like it was, it didn't register to him and I'm like that is really cold," the governor said.

DeSantis criticizes California driver's license policy for undocumented immigrants

DeSantis also criticized California for issuing commercial driver's licenses regardless of immigration status, a policy he contrasted with Florida's approach.

"In Florida, what we've said is we're not giving licenses if you're here illegally, we're not giving ID cards. In fact, you can't even do like these NGOs want to issue, we don't allow that. We don't recognize California driver's licenses. So we're creating a situation where following the laws (are) the right thing to do and violating the laws (are) the wrong thing to do. Now, California, they do it differently. They invite people to come illegally, they provide benefits," he said.

DeSantis calls on Congress to punish sanctuary states and cities

DeSantis said the solution must come from Washington D.C.

"It can't just be like we do things right in Florida and somehow that's going to cure what's happening on the Left Coast and some of these other places. Ultimately, Congress has the power of the purse, they do not need to fund you. If you're a sanctuary state, they can remove funding from sanctuary cities. So stop subsidizing this. You have people that are in Congress that are complaining about what happened. While I appreciate the sympathy, it's like you guys have the power of the purse," DeSantis said.

Florida Turnpike crash details from state and federal officials

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said the crash occurred on Aug. 12 at 2:57 p.m. in Fort Pierce.

Dashcam video showed the driver, 28-year-old Harjinder Singh of Stockton, California, attempting an illegal U-turn into the path of a minivan, killing three South Florida residents. Singh entered the U.S. illegally in 2018, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Singh now faces three counts of vehicular homicide and immigration violations; he was detained Monday night in California. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said Singh will serve time in prison before being deported.

This article includes reporting from The Associated Press.