Family of girl who survived deadly sailboat crash near Miami Beach breaks silence after tragedy

Third girl killed in sailboat accident near Miami Beach laid to rest

The family of a 7-year-old girl who was injured in, but survived, a deadly sailboat crash near Miami Beach is asking for privacy at this time.

In a statement, Karina Gruber Moreno and Enrique Areyan Viqueira, the parents of Calena Areyan Gruber, said in a statement that their daughter is at home recovering from her injuries, surrounded by the love and support of her family, following her release from Jackson Memorial Hospital last week.

They said their hearts go out to the families of the three girls who died.

"Our hearts are broken for the families who suffered the most unthinkable tragedy in last week's collision. This is a deeply harrowing reminder of how suddenly and senselessly life can change. In an instant, what should have been a day of joy and connection on the water turned into a source of unimaginable grief. Our hearts will forever remain with the families involved in this most tragic incident," they said in a statement.

An attorney for the family said Calena, who was visiting from Seattle, was part of a summer sailing camp operated by the Miami Yacht Club and affiliated with the Miami Youth Sailing Foundation. He said the family isn't taking legal action at this time as they are waiting for the results of the U.S. Coast Guard investigation.

Sailing trip takes deadly turn

On Monday, July 28, Gruber was one of five girls and a 19-year-old camp counselor who were in a sailboat on Biscayne Bay, just north of Hibiscus Island.

Around 11:15 a.m., their boat was struck by a barge being piloted by a tugboat. The sailboat was dragged under the barge, which had a crane on top and what appeared to be construction materials for a dock.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews were first on the scene; they were later joined by rescue crews from Miami, Miami-Dade, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Coast Guard. Working together they recovered all six people.

A 12-year-old girl and the counselor were treated after being taken to the Miami Yacht Club and did not require hospitalization.

Three campers die as a result of the crash

The other four girls were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Mila Yankelevich, 7, the granddaughter of prominent Argentine media producers Cris Morena and Gustavo Yankelevich, died soon after, investigators said. Thirteen-year-old Erin Ko Han also died. The medical examiner's report said they both died from accidental drowning.

Ari Buchman, 10, spent several days at the hospital fighting for her life before succumbing to her injuries.

Buchman's family's place of worship, Temple Menorah in Miami Beach, made the announcement of the girl's passing Sunday morning. At her funeral service, she was remembered as someone who had a deep love for protecting the waterways and helping others.

Additionally, the Miami Yacht Club also released a statement on Buchman's passing.

"The Miami Yacht Club (MYC) and the Miami Youth Sailing Foundation (YSF) are deeply heartbroken to share that a third young sailor has tragically passed away as a result of the incident that occurred on the water earlier this week," said Lisa Mozloom, spokesperson for the MYC.

"This devastating news comes after two young sailors lost their lives in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy. Now, with the passing of a third sailor, the entire sailing community is shattered by grief," she added.

Coast Guard leads crash investigation

The Coast Guard is leading the investigation into the crash.

"Our hearts continue to mourn with all those impacted by Monday's tragic incident, especially with the passing of another one of Miami's children today," Capt. Frank Florio, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Miami, said in a statement. "The Coast Guard remains committed to conducting a thorough investigation to ensure all facts are uncovered. We routinely seek the expertise of our federal, state, and local partner law enforcement agencies, and this case is no different. Our investigative team will be joined by investigators from Argentina, the home nation of one of the victims."

The Coast Guard has also extended an invitation to the Chilean National Maritime Authority (DIRECTEMAR) to also participate in the marine investigation. Ko was from Chile and had moved to South Florida with her family last year.

Toxicology tests for all individuals involved in the deadly sailboat crash have come back negative, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed last Friday. However, the Coast Guard has not identified the barge owner or named the two people on board when it crashed.

