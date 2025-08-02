Watch CBS News
7-year-old girl released from hospital after injured in deadly sailboat accident near Miami Beach

By Larry Seward,
Alyssa Dzikowski
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
One of 2 girls critically injured in sailboat crash near Miami Beach released from the hospital
One of 2 girls critically injured in sailboat crash near Miami Beach released from the hospital

A 7-year-old girl has been released from the hospital and is back home with her family on Thursday after she was critically injured in a deadly sailboat accident near Miami Beach, the U.S. Coast Guard said. 

On Monday, July 28, a barge struck a sailboat that held a teenage counselor and five girls taking part in a summer sailing camp through the Miami Yacht Club. 

Erin Ko, 13, and Mila Yankelevich, 7, drowned, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office. 

A 10-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition.   

Toxicology tests for all individuals involved in the deadly sailboat crash have come back negative, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Friday.  

This is a developing story.

Larry Seward

Larry Seward joined CBS Miami in February 2023. He brings to South Florida more than a decade of experience telling stories.

