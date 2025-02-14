Family claims Miami-Dade Fire Rescue left dying woman mid-treatment to answer another call

MDFR first responders under investigation for allegedly abandoning critically ill woman who later di

OPA-LOCKA - Several Miami-Dade first responders are under investigation following allegations that they left a critically ill patient to respond to another emergency.

The patient, 52-year-old Tasheba Anderson, died less than two hours later, her family said.

"They could have saved her life," said Audrey Bend, Anderson's sister. "They left her. She was saying, 'Why won't they help me?'"

A medical crisis and abrupt departure

Two weeks ago, Anderson experienced severe stomach pain, which had landed her in the hospital multiple times before, Bend said. Six months earlier, she had undergone gastric bypass surgery.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to Anderson's 9-1-1 call and treated her in the kitchen of her Opa-locka home, her family said. However, the situation took a sudden turn.

"They got a call for a fire up the street and they left her here and said they would be back," Bend said.

Anderson, known for speaking her mind, begged for help as firefighters departed. Moments later, she lost consciousness, her family said.

Tensions rise

When the firefighters returned, they were met with frustration from Anderson's family.

"They were mad because [my brother and cousin] kept asking them, 'Why did y'all leave?'" Bend said. "My cousin had passed them [Anderson's] ID, but the firefighter—she threw it on the ground."

Firefighters eventually transported Anderson to Jackson North Medical Center, where she died, leaving behind her 21-year-old son.

Family demands answers

"I've never heard this in my life and I'm 69 years old," Bend said. "I've never heard of a firefighter leaving someone. This is what we pay you for, to protect us."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue released a statement acknowledging the investigation.

"MDFR is conducting an internal investigation and we are currently unable to provide further details at this time."

A community in mourning

Since Anderson's funeral last weekend, her family has yet to unpack the luggage and duffle bag she brought home from a recent hospital stay.

Shocked and grieving, they believe the firefighters could have done more to save her life.

"I feel like something could have worked out if they just did their job," Bend said. "Not just go and leave her and say, 'I'll be back.' What fire rescue does that?"