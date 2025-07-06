Key West city commissioners face pushback from Florida attorney general after challenging ICE partnership agreement
Key West city commissioners are getting pushback from the Florida attorney general for challenging state law when they voted to withdraw from an agreement that allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement to commandeer local police officers to participate in ICE raids.
CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks to Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman about the vote and what's next.
Guest: Sam Kaufman/Key West City Commissioner