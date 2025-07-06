Watch CBS News
Local News

Key West city commissioners face pushback from Florida attorney general after challenging ICE partnership agreement

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Key West City Commission Vote | Facing South Florida
Key West City Commission Vote | Facing South Florida 09:11

Key West city commissioners are getting pushback from the Florida attorney general for challenging state law when they voted to withdraw from an agreement that allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement to commandeer local police officers to participate in ICE raids.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks to Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman about the vote and what's next.

Guest: Sam Kaufman/Key West City Commissioner  

Jim DeFede

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.