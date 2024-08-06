Dozens of passengers still stranded at MIA on Tuesday

MIAMI - American Airlines is apologizing for the inconvenience as dozens of passengers were left stranded and frustrated at Miami International Airport in the aftermath of Debby.

"I missed my chemo appointment on Monday and now I have one on Wednesday and now I'm going to miss it again," said Amrita Secharan, a cancer patient and [assenger stranded at MIA since Sunday.

She and her family, a group of 37, got off a cruise on Sunday and arrived at the airport only to find her flight had been canceled due to weather.

Secharan told CBS News Miami they received a voucher for a hotel on Sunday and came back to the airport on Monday only to find the flight had been canceled once again.

She claims American Airlines is not giving them any explanations. "Now, they're putting us on standby, I told them I need to get home to get chemo, it affects me," said Secharan.

Monitors at MIA are showing less canceled flights but several adults and children have been waiting for days – some sitting on the floor – for the next flight home.

"I don't have a flight home until Thursday. So, I've exceeded all my limitations already. I've spent all my money," said Krystal Mangar, anxious to return to New York.

Meanwhile, a family of five from North Carolina has been trying to get to their destination since the weekend.

"They canceled our flight," said Maryann Almeida, who had plans to be in Brazil this week.

That flight would take them from Miami to Brazil on Saturday but it was canceled because of bad weather.

"And they (American Airlines) said, you will be flying on Sunday. They canceled Sunday, as well and Monday, too."

Almeida and her family were back at MIA on Tuesday hoping to reach their destination. She said the flight had already been delayed twice, they were told the flight would be leaving at 9 p.m. She claims the airline told her the Monday cancellation was not because of weather-related problems.

"For the flight yesterday, no pilot, no crew and Sunday as well," said Almeida.

CBS News Miami reached out to American Airlines. They responded with the following statement:

"We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience this caused."

Here is what to do if your American Airlines is canceled, according to Nerdwallet:

"The airline will first try to rebook you on another flight on the airline itself at no additional cost. If that's not available, then it will rebook you on a partner airline or another airline at no additional cost."

"If the cancellation results in passengers waiting for three hours or more for a new flight, the airline will also provide you a meal or meal cash/voucher."

"If you must stay overnight due to the cancellation, you'll be provided complimentary hotel accommodations, plus ground transportation to and from the hotel."

Amrita Secharan just wants to get back home. "Right now, I'm stressed, I'm hot, I need air because I'm sick."

She and her family were standing by on a flight Tuesday evening.