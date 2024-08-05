Hurricane Debby causing flight delays, cancellations at South Florida airports

MIAMI - Hurricane Debby has caused flight delays and cancellations at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Officials at Miami's airport said Sunday evening at least 117 arrivals and 102 departures were canceled due to the storm, which made landfall over Florida's Big Bend coast, near Steinhatchee, on Monday morning.

Some stranded travelers spent the night sleeping in the airport's hallways and others booked nearby hotels. Many spent long hours in customer service lines trying to figure out what was next.

"It's very inconvenient because when you're traveling with kids, you're tired, they're cranky, they're like upset, like they don't understand, they're small children. The closest day to go home probably is going to be Tuesday," said Nelsy Fernandez, whose flight was canceled on Sunday.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, nearly two dozen flights were delayed and 62 were canceled at Miami International. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, approximately 40 flights were delayed and 45 were canceled flights.

FlightAware, which tracks flights nationwide, said approximately 6,700 flights were delayed.

Hurricane Debby could bring record-setting rains, catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge as it moves across the northern part of Florida.