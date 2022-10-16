Dolphins' starting QB Skylar Thompson forced from game after thumb injury

Watch CBS News
By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI GARDENS -- Skylar Thompson, the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback for the home game against the Minnesota Vikings, exited play Sunday afternoon after he injured his thumb,

A team official escorted Thompson, a rookie third-string quarterback, to the locker room at Hard Rock Stadium after a second quarter play against the Vikings.

It was the fourth game in a row that a quarterback for the Dolphins was forced to leave play after suffering an injury.

Thompson's thumb on his right throwing hand was hurt after he was hit by Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks on a third-down pass.

It was not immediately clear when or if Thompson would return to play during Sunday's game. Teddy Bridgewater took to the field following Thompson's exit.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 2:15 PM

