Miami Dolphins' goal in 2025 NFL draft was to add size and toughness. They achieved that in first 3 picks

The Miami Dolphins' top three picks in the NFL draft weigh a combined 983 pounds.

That's how badly the Dolphins needed to get bigger and tougher, so they took defensive tackles Kenneth Grant (339 pounds) and Jordan Phillips (320), along with guard Jonah Savaiinaea (324 pounds) with three of their eight selections.

Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, the Miami Dolphins' first-round draft pick, 13th overall, speaks during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jim Rassol / AP

Finding physically imposing players who could be tone-setters in the trenches was coach Mike McDaniel's goal. His team last season was criticized at times for not being tough enough, especially against stout competition.

"The idea of adding not only a fierce competitor but someone that plays with the tonality of violence and aggression," McDaniel said. "That was something that (GM) Chris (Grier) and I had talked at length about."

Grier used the No. 13 overall pick to select Grant, the former Michigan standout who should provide immediate help on the defensive line. This was considered one of the Dolphins' biggest positions of need after the departure of Calais Campbell, leaving Zach Sieler as the only top returner.

Grant's combination of size and athleticism drew the Dolphins to him. That, and his love for doing the dirty work on the field.

"Whether it's in practice or in the game, I'm always ready to go because on the field, it's no friends, to be honest," Grant said. "Everybody is trying to get their individual goals, so you're not going to let another man take your goal. That's how I think of it."

Trade talks

The Dolphins still plan to trade All-Pro Jalen Ramsey after the cornerback and Grier decided that it was best for the two sides to part ways.

While no trade materialized during the draft, Grier said he spoke with teams throughout the weekend. He said he won't necessarily wait until June 1 to trade Ramsey, though the cap hit would be lower.

"Depending on what happens, if and when it happens, we'll make the deal at the appropriate time," Grier said.

Weighing options

The Dolphins traded a third and fourth-round pick to move up and draft Savaiinaea in the second round.

Miami needed to find a starting guard, and Grier had been targeting the former Arizona player. He said landing Savaiinaea was worth losing the extra picks that could have been used to fill other needs.

One of those needs was cornerback, which the Dolphins didn't address until the fifth round when they selected Florida's Jason Marshall Jr. McDaniel said the team was constantly weighing the options and consequences of moving around in the draft, but was happy with their approach.

"We feel like we targeted players at all the positions that we knew could help us," McDaniel said. "As our picks came up and as we were able to have the opportunity to go different places, we attacked those processes. Very aware of the possibility of the guy we like being in the fourth round or the fifth. You're just trying to focus on the entire team and make sure you get better with each and every selection."

Quarterback questions

Grier said the Dolphins considered selecting Shedeur Sanders on Day 3 after the star quarterback's stunning fall to the fifth round.

Instead, Miami went with Quinn Ewers, selecting the former Texas quarterback with the 231st overall pick in the seventh round.

Ewers, a former five-star recruit, threw for 3,472 yards last season with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while battling an injury.

"Quinn obviously had a very good college career," Grier said. "We talked to (Texas) coach (Steve) Sarkesian about him. Sark really likes him, was high (on him), was talking about him playing through the injuries this year, which affected his play a little bit. He talked about his toughness, his mental toughness of pushing through ... He loved his competitiveness and how he plays, and how his teammates respond to him. He was someone that we always had an eye on."

Ewers transferred to Texas from Ohio State in 2022 and immediately became the starter. He led the team through seasons of 8-5, 12-2 and 13-3 records, but was dogged by various shoulder, abdomen and ankle injuries. An abdomen strain this past season sidelined Ewers several games and allowed Arch Manning to start twice and shine, earning the program's first SEC win.

"I enjoy going through adversity because I feel like I have a plan of attack," Ewers said. "I feel like anything that's happened to me the past years of my college career is only going to help me in the long run."

He's eager for that to start in Miami.