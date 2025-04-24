Miami Dolphins select DT Kenneth Grant with No. 13 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

With the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Kenneth Grant, Defensive Tackle, out of the University of Michigan.

The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin with the University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward being selected No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans.

The Dolphins are focused on addressing critical roster needs to rebound from a disappointing 8-9 season in 2024.

What the Dolphins need

General Manager Chris Grier, operating with limited salary cap space, took a conservative approach in free agency, signing complementary players like guard James Daniels and quarterback Zach Wilson.

This strategy places significant pressure on Miami's 10 draft picks, including seven on the final day, to deliver NFL-ready talent.

"We're going to need players who can step in and play right away," Grier said. "We have to be right on their character and fit."

The Dolphins' offensive line, a weak point in 2024, remains a top priority. Despite signing Daniels, Miami needs a starting guard and additional depth.

The potential trade of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, coupled with the release of Kendall Fuller, has also elevated cornerback to a pressing need, with the team possibly seeking two new starters. Additionally, the departure of defensive tackle Calais Campbell to the Cardinals leaves a gap next to veteran Zach Sieler that Miami may address early.

Coach Mike McDaniel emphasized a cultural shift, targeting players who embody accountability and a passion for team-oriented football.

"We're looking for guys who live and breathe football," McDaniel said, reflecting on the team's 2024 struggles with behind-the-scenes issues like player tardiness.

While the Dolphins have no plans to trade star wide receiver Tyreek Hill despite his off-field issues, Grier noted that a blockbuster offer—such as two first-round picks—could spark discussions.

For now, Hill remains a cornerstone, reducing the urgency to draft a receiver. Running back is also a low priority, with De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, and Alexander Mattison set to lead the backfield.

What's ahead

The draft continues Friday with Rounds 2 and 3, where the Dolphins hold picks at No. 48 and No. 98.

Saturday

Round 4: They have two picks, at No. 116 and No. 135 overall, with the latter being a compensatory pick.

Round 5: They have two picks, at No. 150 and No. 155 overall, with the latter coming from the Denver Broncos.

Round 7: They have four picks, at No. 224 (from the Chicago Bears), No. 231, No. 253 (a compensatory pick), and No. 253.