Dolphins looking to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Cornerback Jaylen Ramsey may have played his last game in a Miami Dolphins jersey.

During a pre-draft press conference, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier addressed whether Ramsey will be suiting up next season as a Fin.

"It's in the best interest for all parties to move forward. These decisions aren't done quickly. They aren't taken lightly. At the end of the day Jalen did not ask for a trade," he said.

The organization has reportedly come to a mutual agreement with Ramsey to explore trade options, according to CBS Sports, which will likely have him playing somewhere else in the 2025 season.

Grier says they'll keep the discussions as to why they're looking to trade Ramsey in house.

The GM also addressed whether the team was pursuing a trade for Tyreek Hill after the latest incident in which the police were called to his home during a domestic dispute with his wife. Grier said teams have not called asking to trade for Hill.

Ramsey signed multi-million dollar contract extension

The news of a Ramsey trade pursuit is a bit surprising because last September he agreed to a $72.3 million contract extension through 2028.

NFL Network first reported the deal in which Ramsey would get $24.1 million per year, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March 2023. He suffered a knee injury early in his first training camp in Miami and missed the first half of the 2023 season after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He returned to have three interceptions, five pass breakups and 22 tackles in 10 games.

Ramsey has 474 career tackles, 22 interceptions, six forced fumbles and 97 pass breakups.