Dolphins 2023 Playoff Preview special debuts on CBSMiami.com stream

MIAMI -- The sports anchors for CBS Miami will preview the upcoming playoff games for the Dolphins who will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in upstate New York.

Jim Berry, Mike Cugno and Kim Bokamper will assess the odds of whether the Fins will advance in the playoffs or if this will be the wrap for the season during the 30-minute special.

The AFC East Rivals have already faced each other twice this year.

The Dolphins scored a 21-19 victory at home on Sept. 25, while the Bills claimed a 32-29 win at home on Dec. 17.

Buffalo has won seven consecutive games, while Miami is 1-5 in its last six outings.

The Dolphins will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in concussion protocol.

You can watch the Dolphins 2023 Playoff Preview in the player above at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.