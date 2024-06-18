Watch CBS News
Demolition underway of Miami apartment building partially destroyed by fire last week

By John MacLauchlan, Teri Hornstein

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - An emotional day for the residents of the Temple Court Apartments as crews began demolition of the building which was heavily damaged in a fire that was intentionally set last week.

Those who lived in the complex at 431 NW 3 Street were not allowed to return to their residences to collect personal belongings because it was deemed structurally unsafe. 

"The residents have been informed that they are not going back inside. It is considered unsafe because of a partial collapse inside and the hazardous materials contained within," said City of Miami spokeswoman Kenia Fallat.

The city said the roof and top floors are now on the bottom floors and with the recent heavy rains, the walls could come crashing down at any time.

"I've been approached today and they understand. They just need to hear those words of comfort and I think that the only thing that I can tell them is that they're alive and that's what actually matters," said Fallat.

Many of the building's residents showed up Tuesday morning to watch as it was torn down.

"I lost family photos, I lost pretty much all of my belongings," said Joel Enriquez

The fire last Monday quickly turned into a crime scene after Miami police found maintenance worker Feder Biotte, who had been shot during an argument with a tenant.

Biotte was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. His father said he is still intubated and cannot speak.

The accused of shooting Biotte, 73-year-old Juan Figeroa, is facing attempted murder and arson charges. Figeroa reportedly confessed to setting the fire.

More than 40 people, most being senior citizens on Section 8 Housing, lost just about everything they owned that day. Most are being put up in Doral motel until more permanent housing becomes available.

The demolition of the building is expected to take four to six weeks.  

First published on June 18, 2024 / 10:50 AM EDT

