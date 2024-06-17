Miami apartment complex that burned for hours, displaced more than 40 residents to be demolished

Apartment complex to be demolished following massive fire

Apartment complex to be demolished following massive fire

Apartment complex to be demolished following massive fire

MIAMI - Officials with the City of Miami announced Monday that the Temple Court Apartment building complex will be demolished Tuesday morning following a massive fire that displaced more than 40 residents last week.

The complex, located at 431 NW 3 Street, was partially destroyed during the blaze and "poses an imminent risk of collapse," officials said.

Due to structural safety concerns, former residents will not be able to retrieve personal items.

The demolition is set to begin Tuesday at 7 am.

Displaced residents continue to live at a motel in Doral until more permanent housing becomes available.

CBS News Miami spoke with one resident who said, "We are more calm. Thank you to everyone who made everything possible."

Over 40 people, most being senior citizens on Section 8 Housing, lost their entire lives in front of their eyes.

Felicia Fernandez recalls, "The doors opening and the window and the fire coming. And we go to the other building. People living on the other side. Second floor and the fire. I was scared."

One resident says she's lost 23 years of her life in that apartment.

"What you see me with is all I have left."

Juan Figeroa, 73, the man police say has confessed to setting the fire remains in jail. He faces attempted murder and arson charges. He lived here.