Man accused of shooting Miami apartment worker, setting fire to building, appeared before judge

MIAMI - The man accused of shooting a Miami apartment maintenance worker and then setting a fire in the building appeared in court Wednesday morning.

When Juan Figueroa, 73, was brought into the courtroom, he made it clear he did not want to be there.

Figueroa, who is charged with attempted murder, first-degree arson, and use of a firearm while committing a felony, was wearing a protective green vest that is put inmates who corrections officials suspect will try to harm themselves.

After expressing his displeasure with being in the courtroom, he was taken out and his right to appear was waived. The judge continued Figueroa's order of no bond and set his arraignment for July 2nd.

Figueroa is accused of shooting Feder Biotte, an employee of the Temple Court Apartments complex on NW 3rd Street early Monday morning after the two argued. He's also accused of setting a fire on the third floor before running out of the building. The fire quickly spread, and dozens of people had to be evacuated. More than 40 were displaced and the city is trying to find more than half of them permanent homes.

According to witnesses, it was Biotte, who was found bleeding from a gunshot wound to the abdomen on the first floor, who identified Figueroa as the man who had shot him.

Biotte was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Monday afternoon, Figueroa was taken into custody during a traffic stop at NW 27th Avenue and 28th Street. A .38 caliber revolver was found in his pocket.

During questioning, police said Figueroa spoke over detectives when they tried to repeatedly to read him his rights. He then reportedly said he knew what he had done and expected to be in prison for the rest of his life.