Man killed, woman injured after shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities say

One person is dead, and another is injured following an overnight shooting in Gladeview, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday.

According to MDSO, at about 2 a.m., deputies were called to the 2000 block of Northwest 63rd Street after reports of multiple gunshots. When they arrived, deputies found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, and both were transported to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said the man died from his injuries, and the woman was in critical condition. Their names have not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

We'll update as more information becomes available. 

