Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel teases major televised announcement Friday morning

Cuba's leader Miguel Diaz-Canel is expected to make a rare, televised announcement on Friday morning, and this comes after the announcement that the government will release 51 prisoners from the island.

It's unclear who the prisoners are, or what the announcement will be, but one expert told CBS News Miami that this does appear to be a step in the right direction.

In a post from Cuba's government on the prisoner's release, the nation has pardoned more than 9,000 people and sanctioned at least 10,000 others since 2010.

Cuban leaders said the move is an act of good will, stemming from the country's close relationship with the Vatican.

The Vatican has helped to broker prisoner release deals in the past.

This announcement about the release of prisoners comes as the nation remains in a humanitarian and economic crisis.

Last month, Diaz-Canel said he was willing to speak to President Donald Trump about the future of Cuba.

Dr. Andy Gomez, the professor of Cuban studies at the University of Miami, has studied the Cuban conflict for years and said there are a few huge questions about the release of the prisoners like are they political prisoners and will the country release more?

"I think they just made a first step, if you will, of good faith, showing the United States that they're willing to do something," Dr. Gomez said.

Cuba's announcement is expected at around 7:30 a.m. Friday.