Cuban Americans divided over Trump's order restricting oil shipments to island

Cuban Americans in South Florida are reacting to President Trump's executive order imposing tariffs on countries that sell oil to Cuba. The move effectively cuts the island off from key fuel sources and, according to community members, could worsen an already fragile humanitarian situation.

An emotional Pedro Hernandez, a Cuban American who has lived in the United States for more than 50 years, said he supports the president's order. He believes the policy is a necessary step, even if it creates hardship for families still relying on relatives in the U.S.

The reaction comes after Congressman Carlos Gimenez urged the federal government to take further steps, including halting flights to Cuba and blocking family members from sending money and goods to the island.

Families fear losing access to supplies

Jesús Garbies, who has family living in Cuba, said relatives in South Florida have been sending whatever they can – including shoes and medicine – to help loved ones get by.

Right now, he said, they are scrambling to ship necessities. He worries that if the government stops shipments to Cuba, his family will suffer.

He said he does not agree with what the government is doing.

Support despite potential hardship

Still, Cuban exiles like Hernandez say that even though cutting off support may be difficult for families in South Florida who help relatives in Cuba, they believe it is a step in the right direction.

Impact of oil restrictions

The administration has also taken steps to curb the flow of Venezuelan oil to Cuba, further tightening supply and deepening the island's crisis.