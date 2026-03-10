Cuba faces deepening crisis as Trump signals major changes ahead

Cuba's humanitarian crisis is rapidly worsening, with fuel supplies running dangerously low and some regions enduring weeks-long power outages.

As tensions between the U.S. and Cuba escalate, other issues continue to affect the relationship between the two countries. A recent 60 Minutes investigation revealed that the U.S. government has been testing energy weapons similar to those suspected in the so-called "Havana Syndrome" attacks. This mysterious illness has affected U.S. diplomats and intelligence officials, with symptoms first reported in Havana.

The findings have renewed concerns over the safety of American personnel in Cuba and highlight the complex challenges facing both nations as they navigate humanitarian, economic, and security issues.

On Monday, President Trump addressed the future of Cuba during a visit to Doral, stating, "It may be a friendly takeover; it may not be a friendly takeover. It wouldn't matter because they're down to— as they say— fumes. They have no energy, they have no money, they're in deep trouble on a humanitarian basis."

Meanwhile, frustration is boiling over in Cuba, where students staged a large protest as they continue to struggle with severe shortages of basic resources.

In South Florida, prominent Cuban Americans shared their perspectives on what could come next for the island nation. "We believe that we are the closest that we have ever been to change in Cuba, to positive change," said Dr. Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat.

According to a report from USA Today, the Trump administration is in discussions with Cuba about a potential economic agreement that could ease U.S. sanctions and promote greater freedom for the Cuban people. However, the proposal is drawing mixed reactions.

"This supposed freedom, which is offensive and a humiliation for the people of Cuba, is coming just as tyranny is about to fall. This is a lifeline for the regime, and that's unacceptable for us," said Saul Sanchez.

Dr. Gutierrez-Boronat added, "It's a key moment. The U.S. has made this a priority, and the struggle of the Cuban community in exile, combined with efforts inside Cuba, are creating a perfect storm for the Castro regime."

As the world watches to see what comes next, President Trump pledged that changes are on the horizon for Cuba. "They're going to make either a deal, or we'll do it just as easy anyway," he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in talks with Cuban leaders for weeks, but details of a potential deal and its timeline remain unclear.