Protesters in Miami demand end to U.S. oil blockade as Cuba faces growing crisis

Claudia Rodriguez, who has family in Cuba, says her relatives have struggled to access basic goods ever since the U.S. blocked oil imports to the island.

"It's very difficult for them to have electricity, power, or all the things they need to live an everyday life," Rodriguez explained.

That's why she helped organize a protest outside Miami International Airport, where demonstrators demanded the U.S. allow oil shipments to resume to Cuba.

"People can't access the basic necessities of life in Cuba because they no longer have the means to transport goods—they don't have the oil to do so," Rodriguez added.

The oil blockade has been in effect for about a month and comes on top of broader U.S. economic sanctions on Cuba that date back to the 1960s.

The protest follows a rally at Tropical Park the day before, where about a thousand people gathered to support regime change in Cuba.

Participants called on the U.S. government to help end 67 years of oppression on the island.

"I'm here supporting the liberty of the Cuban people—that is way long overdue," said one rallygoer on Saturday.

"We are gathered here today to support President Trump and Senator Marco Rubio's policy against the Cuban regime," another attendee remarked.

Peter Seidman, who helped organize the airport protest, said he would prefer all sanctions on Cuba be lifted.

"I think it's none of the business of the U.S. government to tell Cuba what to do," Seidman said.

The Trump administration eased some sanctions this past week, allowing U.S. companies to sell oil to non-governmental entities in Cuba. President Trump has also hinted at what he called a "friendly takeover" of the island.