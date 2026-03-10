Cuban Americans in South Florida react to the Trump administration's suggestion of a possible "friendly takeover"

The fate of Cuba remains uncertain as the Trump administration suggests a takeover is possible, alongside reports of a potential economic deal with the island nation.

The possibility of a free Cuba after 67 years is a major topic in the Cuban exile community. This follows President Donald Trump's declaration that the U.S. is actively pursuing change in Cuba.

"I'm really excited to see that we'll finally see a free Cuba in my lifetime," said Cuban American Jose Torrenete.

"I think there is a lot of hope and change for Cuba," said Cuban American Vivian Herrera.

What the Trump administration's reported approach is for Cuba

At the White House today, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "The president has made it quite clear it's his belief based on fact that the Cuban regime is bound to fall. The country is obviously in a very weak place economically speaking, the people are crying out for help, and the president believes, and knows that the Cuban regime wants a deal."

A report from USA Today indicates the Trump administration is in talks with Cuba to create an economic deal that could ease sanctions between the U.S. and Cuba.

"They've been suffering for so many years. I think economically it'll open up jobs and opportunities for a lot of people," Torrenete said.

However, not everyone supports the alleged deal. "I think they should just go in and just take the Castro out. Take Raul Castro out," Herrera said.

President Trump was in Doral on Monday with Cuba's future on his mind, stating, "It may be a friendly take over, it may not be a friendly take over. It wouldn't matter because they are down as they say to fumes."

Dr. Andy Gomez, a professor of Cuban studies at the University of Miami, offered his assessment of the president's remarks. "That's just a play on words. They're not friendly part is we're gonna go get you or we're going to invade Cuba or we're going to bombard Cuba. None of that is going to happen," Dr. Gomez said.

If there's one thing all Cuban Americans can agree on, it is a readiness for change. "It's been 67 years of misery and devastation to a beautiful country. It's time for a change," said Cuban American Peter Uria.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in talks with Cuba to avoid a military confrontation. Much has yet to be said regarding the future of Cuba.