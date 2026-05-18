Cuba drone report sparks concern in South Florida after discussion of possible targets

A report claiming Cuba has acquired 300 military drones is raising concerns across South Florida, though there is no indication of an immediate threat.

The report, first published by Axios journalist Marc Caputo, says Cuban officials have recently discussed potential targets, including Guantanamo Bay and possibly Key West.

"They don't believe that the Cubans are actually planning to do this," Caputo said. "But [Cuban officials] are discussing plans to do this if they have to defend themselves or feel they are the target of U.S. aggression."

Reaction from some members of Florida's congressional delegation was swift.

Mario Diaz-Balart posted on social media that "It's clear that the Cuban regime is a national security threat."

Meanwhile, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel issued a statement that did not deny the existence of the drones, but said Cuba does not have "aggressive plans or intentions against any country."

Retired University of Miami Cuba Studies professor Andy Gomez said the report raises new national security concerns for the United States.

"You cannot have an adversarial country like Cuba, 90 miles from our coast, with 300 drones," Gomez said.

Gomez also pointed to CIA Director John Ratcliffe's recent visit to Cuba as a possible sign the U.S. government is taking the situation seriously.

"What caught my attention is you have the director of the CIA go to Cuba and meet with the Minister of the Interior. Was it to show them the intelligence that we have?" Gomez said. "I think so."