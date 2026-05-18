Florida Keys sheriff "monitoring the situation" after report that Cuba is stockpiling drones, considering U.S. attack

It's not only South Florida political leaders and experts who are weighing in after hearing reports that Cuba has been stockpiling military drones for possible attacks on places like Guantanamo Bay and Key West.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said Sunday that he has not been contacted by any federal or state officials regarding the Axios report and is urging people to stay calm.

"I am monitoring the situation, but I have not been contacted by any government agency and I don't believe there is any reason to be concerned," Ramsay said in a Facebook post. "I am confident I will be notified if anything does change and I will alert the public."

Monroe County is the southernmost county in Florida, and it includes the entire Florida Keys island chain plus part of the Everglades.

According to the Axios report, Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones and was discussing plans to use them to attack the U.S. military base at Guantanamo Bay, military ships and possibly even Key West – about 90 miles from Cuba.

In the Facebook post, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Ramsay has not ordered or directed agency members, including patrol deputies and detention deputies, of any changes.

Cuban leader says country poses "no threat" to U.S.

Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on Monday morning insisted that the island nation "poses no threat" to the U.S. and doesn't have "aggressive plans or intentions against any country."

He didn't specifically mention the drones, but in a translated statement posted to X, he criticized what he called "threats of military aggression against Cuba from the world's greatest power."

He also defended the country's "absolute and legitimate right to defend itself against a military onslaught."

Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart: "Cuban regime is a national security threat"

Rep. Carlos Giménez took to social media, saying, "The regime in Cuba's threats against our security must be dealt with accordingly."

Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart also posted online, saying in part, "It's clear that the Cuban regime is a national security threat."