Cuban drone claims spark concern in South Florida as lawmakers call island nation a security threat

The conflict with Cuba caused concern among South Floridians on Sunday after an Axios report stated the island nation has hundreds of military drones and is allegedly planning to strike the U.S.

"We're not talking about little toy civilian drones like we see commonplace nowadays," said Dr. Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat with the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance. "We're talking about war machines. These are very precise, devastating weapons."

CBS News stopped by Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana and asked patrons what they think about Cuba allegedly having hundreds of drones.

"Cuba has always been a menace to the U.S., but I don't think Cuba would dare to attack Guantanamo," said Pablo Diaz. "I don't think they have the technology. They know there would be retaliation if they did attack."

"Let's suppose Cuba attacks us right now at this moment — Americans act fast," said Alejandro Nuñez. "They didn't give Maduro a chance to react. They're not going to give Cuba a chance."

Florida Congressman Carlos Giménez took to social media, saying, "The regime in Cuba's threats against our security must be dealt with accordingly."

Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart also posted online, saying in part, "It's clear that the Cuban regime is a national security threat."

Cuban officials pushed back against the claims, saying the U.S. is trying to justify military aggression and asserting that Cuba neither threatens nor desires war.