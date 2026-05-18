Little Havana reacts: concerns rise over Cuba’s drone program and Iran CBS News Miami’s Manuel Bojorquez reports from Little Havana, where residents express growing unease over a new report that Cuba has acquired 300 military drones and discussed potential U.S. targets amid deepening ties with Iran. While officials say there’s no immediate threat, Florida lawmakers and experts warn of the national security risks posed by the Cuban regime just 90 miles from U.S. shores. Hear local perspectives and analysis on what this means for Miami and beyond.