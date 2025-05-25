Crews battling tanker fire on I-595 in Davie, FHP says

Crews are battling a tanker fire that has injured people on I-595 Sunday morning in Davie, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

At about 10 a.m., Davie firefighters and police officers were called to the scene in the westbound lanes at I-595 east of 136th Avenue.

Witnesses have reported smoke billowing into the air.

Crews have closed all westbound lanes as they work to extinguish the blaze. Davie officers are urging drivers to avoid the area from Pine Island to SW 136th Avenue on I-595 and SR-84 westbound.

At this time, it's unclear what caused the fire.

