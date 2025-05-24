Watch CBS News
Fatal crash shuts down all southbound Florida Turnpike lanes in Davie, FHP says

By
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido
A deadly crash brought traffic to a standstill along Florida's Turnpike in Davie on Saturday afternoon, prompting the closure of all southbound lanes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. near mile marker 53, located north of Exit 54 for I-595, State Road 84, and U.S. 441. Authorities have not yet released the identity, age or gender of the person killed in the crash.

All southbound lanes were closed as emergency crews responded, with traffic stretching back past mile marker 57. The entrance ramp to the Turnpike was also shut down.

Officials urged drivers to steer clear of the area and use alternate routes while the scene was cleared.

As of Saturday evening, no further details about the cause of the crash or any additional injuries had been made public.

