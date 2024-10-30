Cooper City march honors lives affected by October 7 attack on Israel

More than 1,000 march to honor victims of Oct. 7 attacks

More than 1,000 march to honor victims of Oct. 7 attacks

More than 1,000 march to honor victims of Oct. 7 attacks

MIAMI - More than 1,000 community members gathered in Cooper City to participate in a solidarity march to honor the lives affected by the tragic events of October 7th.

The event served as a unifying call for remembrance, resilience, and hope.

It concluded with a heartfelt commemoration ceremony, where attendees shared prayers and hopes for the safe return of the hostages.

The march, held this past weekend, featured speakers including Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross, Israeli Consul General Mair Elbaz-Starinsky and Pastor Ben Nistor of Sheridan Hills Baptist Church.

The march was organized by the Israeli American Council in partnership with Rolling Thunder.