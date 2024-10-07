Miami Beach stands with Israel on year anniversary of Hamas' attack

MIAMI BEACH -- The city of Miami Beach stood in solidarity with the people of Israel on Monday as they marked the worst day in its nation's history.

"It's a day of mourning, it's a day of hope as well we will prevail, and the resilience of the people of Israel is here and is here to stay forever," Mark Cohen said.

Mark and Valerie Cohen, whose daughter moved to Israel six months before the attack, made sure to be there.

"We're here and support of the state of Israel for its values, which are the same that we have here in the United States," Mark Cohen said.

At Miami Beach's Fire Station No. 2, dozens of people gathered including elected officials to honor the victims, hostages and the courage of the Israeli people. They also recognized and thanked the brave and selfless firefighters who volunteered their time to help in the war-torn country.

"They put themselves at risk, they didn't know what was going to happen post Oct. 7, but they did it because they care they care about what's right," Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said.

Miama Beach Fire Captain Adonis Garcia is one of them.

"What made you go out to Israel to help? It was interesting. I just felt very helpless after the attacks I wanted to help," Garcia said.

While there, they worked side by side with the Israeli Defense Forces who lent their support in Surfside when the 12-story condominium collapsed on June 24, 2021,

"It was the first time in us history that firefighters have been deployed to an active war zone and I am very proud of that, and I'll do it again," Garcia said.

They also set up a Shabbat table to remember all the victims and families that will never be coming home. And there are more than 100 hostages still held captive.

The City of Miami Beach declared Oct. 7 Israel Remembrance Day.