Cooler across South Florida for Presidents Day

MIAMI - Monday, Presidents Day will be cooler and mostly cloudy with highs closer to normal in the upper 70s in the afternoon. A few isolated showers will be possible today but the chance of rain is low.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic or Keys waters.

Tuesday morning will be comfortably cool with temperatures in the upper 60s. Scattered showers will be possible as the kids head back to school. Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 70s once again under partly sunny skies.

Mostly seasonable afternoons for the week. NEXT Weather

Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 80s. A stray shower can't be ruled out. Thursday morning will be slightly cooler with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s ahead of our next cold front.

It will be much cooler by Friday morning as we wake up with chilly lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will only be in the mid 70s. The breeze will build out of the northeast 15 to 20 miles per hour.

A pleasant weekend ahead with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.