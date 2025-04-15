Cool mornings, pleasant afternoons ahead for South Florida

Tuesday morning across South Florida began slightly cooler, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s.

A few inland areas dropped to the low 60s. It will be a milder morning for the Keys, with low 70s. This afternoon will be warmer as highs rise to the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

It will be another dry, comfortable day with a light breeze.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, but there are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

Wednesday morning will have another comfortably cool start, but it will be the warmest day of the week as highs soar to the mid to upper 80s. The average high in Miami is 84 degrees. It will stay dry with plenty of sunshine.

Thursday morning will be milder with low 70s but it will not be as warm courtesy of a frontal boundary. Highs will climb to the mid-80s. A few isolated showers will be possible but the chance of rain is low and the humidity will be lower.

The breeze will build late week and it will turn windy at times. On Friday, the winds will increase out of the east 15 to 20 mph with stronger gusts. Highs will be below normal in the low 80s.

This weekend will have mild mornings with lows in the low 70s. Highs will be close to the mid-80s. By Easter Sunday, there's a 10% chance for rain.