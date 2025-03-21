Community grieves Pompano Beach woman lost in murder-suicide

Friends of 72-year-old Colleen Sheridan are heartbroken and in shock over her tragic death.

On Wednesday night, investigators discovered Sheridan shot to death alongside her 80-year-old husband, James and their 32-year-old son, Connor.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, James Sheridan fatally shot his wife and son before turning the gun on himself.

Longtime friend Anita Horten, who knew the couple for 34 years, described their personalities as opposite but said she never saw any red flags.

"I'm in shock," she said.

A life of giving and compassion

The horrific scene unfolded Wednesday night when authorities conducted a welfare check at the family's Pompano Beach home in Leisureville, off Copans Road.

Horten shared that Connor Sheridan had been working to build a real estate business, while Colleen was known for her dedication to helping others.

She worked part-time at the St. Vincent thrift store, rescued animals and served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Coleman Catholic Church.

Just a month ago, Colleen and her close-knit group of friends celebrated Valentine's Day together.

"She had an inner light," said friend Donna Brunetti.

"The first time I met her, I felt I had known her all my life," agreed longtime friend Rosemary Rahill.

"She was love. If there's anything we can take away, it's that she was always giving to the community, everywhere. She was an unbelievable person."

Funeral arrangements

"It's hard to accept. She called me her second mother," said Marie Alicata.

St. Coleman Catholic Church in Pompano Beach announced they will be handling the funeral Mass and burial for Colleen and Connor Sheridan.

Anyone who wishes to contribute to the arrangements should contact the church.