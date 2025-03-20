3 people found dead inside Pompano Beach home

An investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside a Pompano Beach home late Wednesday.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said shortly after 7 p.m. deputies arrived at the home at 330 S Golf Boulevard to conduct a welfare check. They made several attempts to contact those inside but received no answer.

Growing concerned, the sheriff's office said they contacted Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue who made a forced entry into the home. That's when three bodies with gunshot wounds were found inside.

All three appeared to have died as a result of their their gunshot wounds, according to sheriff's detectives.

Homicide investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.