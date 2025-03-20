Watch CBS News
Local News

3 people found dead inside Pompano Beach home

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
Read Full Bio
John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

3 people found dead inside Pompano Beach home
3 people found dead inside Pompano Beach home 00:45

An investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside a Pompano Beach home late Wednesday. 

The Broward Sheriff's Office said shortly after 7 p.m. deputies arrived at the home at 330 S Golf Boulevard to conduct a welfare check. They made several attempts to contact those inside but received no answer. 

Growing concerned, the sheriff's office said they contacted Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue who made a forced entry into the home. That's when three bodies with gunshot wounds were found inside. 

All three appeared to have died as a result of their their gunshot wounds, according to sheriff's detectives. 

Homicide investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.