Warmer weekend ahead for South Florida before strong cold front brings big cooldown

The NEXT Weather team is tracking a warm and mostly dry weekend for South Florida, but a noticeable drop in temperatures is on the way early next week as a strong cold front moves in.

Friday started mild, with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and only a 10–20% chance of stray showers. By late afternoon and evening, rain chances increase slightly to about 30% as highs reach the mid-80s.

South Florida weekend weather: Warm, humid, and mostly dry

The weekend brings even warmer and stickier conditions, with highs around 85 to 86 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. While there's a small 10-20% chance for showers each afternoon, most of the area will stay dry under partly sunny skies.

Cold front coming to South Florida next week

That pattern changes early next week when a cold front sweeps through South Florida on Monday.

The front will bring gusty north winds and much cooler, drier air by Tuesday morning, when temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-50s. Some areas could feel like they're in the 40s due to the wind chill.

Marine conditions are also expected to become rough as early as Monday as the front approaches. Afternoon highs will fall from the lower 80s on Monday to the mid-70s on Tuesday, marking one of the coolest stretches of the season so far.