Influencers Clavicular and "Cuban Tarzan" plead no contest, avoid jail in Everglades alligator shooting case

Controversial influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, and fellow social media personality Andrew Morales, known online as "The Cuban Tarzan," pleaded no contest Friday in connection to the apparent shooting of an alligator in the Everglades in March, according to court records.

Peters and Morales appeared in court Friday, where they were sentenced to six months of probation. As part of their plea agreements, both men were also ordered to complete 20 hours of community service that cannot be streamed or monetized, take a firearm safety course, and complete a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wildlife safety course.

The charges stem from an incident on March 26 at the Francis Taylor Everglades Wildlife Management Area Boat Ramp Dock in Miami-Dade County.

According to court documents, Peters "did unlawfully and knowingly discharge a firearm in a public place or on or over the right-of-way of a paved public road, highway or street, or over occupied premises," a violation of Florida law.

Court records showed Peters was charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place or residential property. A third person, Yabdiel Anibal Cotto Torres, known online as "Baby Alien," was also charged in the case.

The FWC said in March that it was investigating a video appearing to show the men on an airboat in the Everglades shooting an alligator.

Who is Clavicular and what is "looksmaxxing"?

Peters, 20, gained notoriety online as the face of a trend known as "looksmaxxing," in which people attempt to maximize their physical appearance through extreme methods. He has openly discussed using methamphetamines to suppress his appetite in an effort to maintain a lean physique.

Peters was also previously arrested in Fort Lauderdale on a battery charge tied to a February incident in Osceola County, south of Orlando.