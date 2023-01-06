CBS4's Steve Goldstein on the Dolphins in must win mode for regular season finale

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets Sunday in a must-win mode.

Even with a win, the Dolphins don't control their destiny for the first time this season after losing five straight games. They need to beat the Jets and also have Buffalo beat the Patriots to reach the playoffs.

Skylar Opportunity

From seventh round draft pick to training camp sensation with the season on the line. That's the role rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson has taken over the last nine months. Coach Mike McDaniel said Thompson will start Sunday against the Jets. Chances like this don't come around often for players. McDaniel said he was hopeful that Bridgewater will be available in a backup role.

"I feel like he'll get there," said McDaniel.

The team signed veteran Mike Glennon this week just in case.

Beat Up

Injuries have been a big factor down the stretch. The Dolphins played without Tua Tagovailoa, and later in the game backup Teddy Bridgewater, and their offensive tackles Bradley Chubb and Xavian Howard. With Howard out, only Jevon Holland remains on the field from what was projected to be the starting secondary and some more of its depth.

Enough To Get It Done

Injuries aside, the Dolphins had chances to win the last two games. They had leads in both, missed field goals with the games tied, and turned the ball over at critical times, directly leading to points for the opponent. That's not a winning formula at any point in a season, but especially late in the season against experienced teams like Green Bay and New England when they're fighting for their playoff lives.