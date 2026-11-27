Four South Florida high school football players have been named finalists for the 2026 CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy, and the winner will soon be announced.

But on Friday at 7 p.m., tune in to watch the CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy Preview Show, hosted by Mike Cugno and Jaelen Gilkey.

The special will help introduce South Florida's top high school football talent by profiling this year's finalists.

Andre Hyppolite – North Miami Beach Senior High safety

Andre Hyppolite

North Miami Beach senior Andre Hyppolite has emerged as a four-star prospect and University of Miami commit, earning recognition for his versatility on both sides of the football.

Read his full profile, here.

Nicholas Lennear III – Miami Carol City Senior High standout

Nicholas Lennear

Five-star wide receiver Nicholas Lennear III has established himself as one of the country's most dynamic high school playmakers, using his speed, athleticism and versatility to create explosive plays.

Read his full profile, here.

Mark Matthews – St. Thomas Aquinas offensive lineman

Mark Matthews.

At 6 feet, 6 inches tall and 300 pounds, St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Mark Matthews has become one of the nation's top football prospects despite having played the sport for only three years.

Read his full profile, here.

A'mir Sears – Christopher Columbus High School two-way star

A'mir Sears.

Christopher Columbus standout Amir "A1" Sears has earned recognition as the nation's top-rated athlete in the class of 2027, showcasing his abilities on both offense and defense.

Read his full profile, here.

During the broadcast, Cugno sits down for exclusive interviews with Miami Dolphins legend Nat Moore and all four finalists to discuss their standout seasons, community impact, and what it means to contend for this prestigious award.