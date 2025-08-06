Cause of death for third girl killed in sailboat crash near Miami Beach revealed by medical examiner

Third girl killed in sailboat accident near Miami Beach laid to rest

Third girl killed in sailboat accident near Miami Beach laid to rest

Third girl killed in sailboat accident near Miami Beach laid to rest

The cause of death for a third girl killed when a sailboat and barge collided near Miami Beach last week has been determined by the medical examiner's office on Wednesday.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office said that 10-year-old Arielle "Ari" Buchman died from an accidental drowning.

Two other victims, 7-year-old Mila Yankelevich and 13-year-old Erin Ko Han, also died from accidental drowning, officials said last week.

The three girls and several other children were part of a summer sailing camp operated by the Miami Yacht Club when the crash happened on July 28. A fourth victim, a 7-year-old girl, was released from the hospital on Thursday, July 31.

Buchman's passing was announced on Sunday, Aug. 3, when her family's place of worship, Temple Menorah in Miami Beach, released a statement concerning her funeral service that was set to take place that afternoon.

The day of the deadly crash

Authorities said at about 11:15 a.m. Monday, July 28, a sailboat carrying six people, including five girls and their 19-year-old camp counselor, was struck by a barge and was dragged underneath it.

Witnesses told CBS Miami that "all of the kids went flying off" the boat, and they were all wearing life jackets.

Miami Beach Fire-Rescue crews were first on scene, and they were later joined by rescue crews from Miami, Miami-Dade, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Coast Guard to help recover all six people.

A 12-year-old girl and the counselor were treated after being taken to the Miami Yacht Club and did not require hospitalization.

Yankelevich, 7, the granddaughter of prominent Argentine media producers Cris Morena and Gustavo Yankelevich, drowned soon after impact, investigators said. Ko Han also died by accidental drowning, authorities said.

Coast Guard leads crash investigation

The Coast Guard is leading the investigation into the crash.

"Our hearts continue to mourn with all those impacted by Monday's tragic incident, especially with the passing of another one of Miami's children today," Captain Florio said. "The Coast Guard remains committed to conducting a thorough investigation to ensure all facts are uncovered. We routinely seek the expertise of our federal, state, and local partner law enforcement agencies, and this case is no different. Our investigative team will be joined by investigators from Argentina, the home nation of one of the victims."

The Coast Guard has also extended an invitation to the Chilean National Maritime Authority (DIRECTEMAR) to also participate in the marine investigation.