Miami-area business heavily damaged by explosion earlier this year slated to be demolished

A business in south Miami-Dade that was heavily damaged by a propane explosion that injured 10 people earlier this year is slated to be demolished on Thursday.

In May, an explosion occurred at a strip mall located near the 900 block of West Palm Drive in Florida City.

The explosion, which is believed to have been caused by a suspected propane leak, originated at a restaurant, Caribbean's Heart, which was slated to open the same day the explosion occurred.

The new restaurant was closed at the time.

Two people needed to be flown to a hospital to be treated for severe injuries. Among those who were injured in the blast was the South Florida man who poured his life savings into opening the new restaurant.

Video after the explosion shows extensive damage, with shattered glass throughout the parking lot and