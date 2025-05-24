Propane gas explosion at Florida City bakery injures 10 people, collapses roof

Ten people were hospitalized Saturday morning following a propane gas explosion that triggered a fire and partial roof collapse at a Florida City bakery, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call at 8:51 a.m. reporting an explosion at a strip mall near the 900 block of West Palm Drive. First responders arrived at Palm Bakery, located at 941 West Palm Drive, and found a partially collapsed roof and multiple injured victims.

Two people were classified as trauma alerts and rushed to a nearby trauma center, while six others were transported with less severe injuries requiring basic life support, fire officials said. Two more victims self-transported to a nearby hospital prior to responders' arrival, authorities said.

More than two dozen rescue units responded to the scene, including canine search teams deployed to ensure no one remained trapped under the debris. As of Saturday afternoon, no additional victims had been found.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Officials with Miami-Dade's Unsafe Structures unit were notified due to the damage to the building. The extent of the structural impact has not yet been determined.

Details about the events leading up to the blast remain limited, but crews are continuing to assess the scene.