Driver rushed to hospital after car plunges into Miami-Dade canal, first responders say

An investigation is underway in Sweetwater after officials said a car plunged into a canal on Wednesday morning.

Few details have been released, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the incident took place on the Florida Turnpike near Northwest 12th Street.

Emergency crews, including divers, rushed to the scene to search the vehicle.

One person was able to make it out of the vehicle, and they were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Heavy fog was reported in the area at the time, but it's unknown if that played a role in the crash.

No other information was released.