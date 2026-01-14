South Florida sees widespread dense fog impacting visibility during Wednesday morning commute

There have been reports of widespread dense fog across South Florida on Wednesday morning, leading to low visibility impacting the Wednesday morning commute.

And it's not only impacting travel on the roads - Miami International Airport issued a ground stop on Wednesday morning due to the foggy conditions.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for inland Broward and Miami-Dade counties until 9 a.m. due to the potential for visibility to drop under a half-mile.

A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect for parts of South Florida on Thursday morning. CBS News Miami

Use low-beam headlights and factor in extra time for your morning commute.

While a few stray showers are possible this morning, scattered showers will once again be possible for the midday and afternoon hours.

More showers are possible in South Florida on Wednesday. CBS News Miami

Areas along the east coast of Miami-Dade and Broward counties are favored for these showers today.

Mild morning temperatures in the 60s will climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s for the afternoon.

Forecast temperatures on Wednesday, Jan. 14. CBS News Miami

Enjoy the warmer conditions now, because a strong cold front arrives Thursday morning.

Ahead of the front, we'll be tracking the potential for scattered showers and storms for Thursday morning.

Blast of cold air pushing into South Florida this week. CBS News Miami

Drier and breezier conditions arrive Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

The coldest conditions arrive Friday morning as temperatures tumble to the lower to mid-40s across Broward and Miami-Dade counties and the upper 50s in the Keys.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida on Friday, Jan. 16. CBS News Miami

Looking ahead to the weekend, we'll experience cool mornings and pleasant afternoons with highs in the mid-70s.