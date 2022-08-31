BSO: Man robbed, punched woman in front of her small children

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say brazenly attacked and robbed a woman who was walking with her three small children.

Now detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the attacker.

BSO said the crime occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

Detectives said the victim was entering a grocery store when an unknown male approached her from behind, grabbed her necklace, punched her, and fled the scene.

Here's what BSO said was caught on surveillance video:

"Video shows an unknown individual in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot."

"The person parks the vehicle in the back of a plaza and exits the car wearing a light-colored hat, shirt, and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, the victim and her three small children can be seen walking through another area of the parking lot. The subject is seen walking a short distance away from them. The victim and her children enter the store, and the thief is then seen attacking her."

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robber's identity to contact BSO at 954-321-5018 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).