Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter crashed into Pompano Beach apartment building

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Broward Sheriff's helicopter crashed into an apartment building Monday morning in Pompano Beach.

It happened Monday morning around 8:45 a.m. at West Dixie Highway and NE 10th Street, about 10 blocks from West Atlantic Boulevard.

According to the FAA, when the Eurocopter EC135 helicopter crashed the structure there were three people onboard.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said two people were taken to North Broward Medical Center. It's not clear if they were from the helicopter or were injured on the ground.

Video posted online showed smoke coming from the helicopter before the crash.

A person who lives in the eight unit apartment building said she heard a loud crash and shortly afterward a person was banging on her door saying she had to evacuate.

A school in the area said due to "an incident involving an aircraft that happened in the nearby area (off campus)" they were in a precautionary secure status.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.