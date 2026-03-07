Judge denies man convicted of killing Hollywood police officer's request to change his guilty plea

A judge on Friday denied Jason Banegas' request to change his guilty plea in the killing of Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino.

Banegas pleaded guilty last October. A jury recommended in December that he be sentenced to life in prison, avoiding the death penalty. However, in early 2026, Banegas claimed his attorneys coerced him into pleading guilty and sought to change his plea.

On Friday, Judge Ernest Kollra listened to more than two hours of testimony before ruling that Banegas could not change his plea.

Banegas' sister, Katherine Banegas, testified that her brother's lawyers persuaded him to plead guilty with "bad information." She stated, "They tried to make him feel bad and said he would be deported."

The judge noted that Banegas had multiple opportunities throughout the process to change his plea.

Banegas is scheduled to be sentenced on April 8.