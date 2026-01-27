Man who confessed to killing Hollywood police officer wants to change plea

The man who confessed to killing a Hollywood police officer in 2021 now says he wants to change his plea to "not guilty."

According to court documents filed last week, Jason Banegas is requesting to change his plea because he said he felt pressured to plead guilty.

Banegas claims that his former attorneys warned him that if he refused to accept a plea deal, the state of Florida would target his family for deportation.

He was set to be sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino in 2021.

It's now up to a judge to consider the request. If it's accepted, that would lead to a new trial.