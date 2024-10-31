MIAMI - Breezy days ahead for South Florida as high pressure sits off the east coast of the United States.

South Florida sits at the southern edge of that area of high pressure which results in a strong ocean breeze over the area for the rest of the week, all weekend and most of next week. East wind at 5 to 20 mph will persist all day and even overnight with stronger gusts that develop each afternoon. The breeze is causing hazardous beach and boating conditions.

Spotty showers will develop off the coast and move through the metro areas on the breeze each day. There may be a better chance for a shower each afternoon but rain chances overall remain low. Trick-or-treating weather remains breezy but mainly dry with temperatures falling into the upper 70s after the sun sets just before 7 p.m.

The breeze and showers will continue this weekend but what does change is the sunrise and set times on Sunday due to the end of Daylight Saving Time. After we "fall back" overnight Saturday the sun will rise at 6:30 a.m. Sunday and set at 5:37 p.m. Daylight will continue to get shorter and shorter until the winter solstice on December 21.

Tropics watch NEXT Weather

The high pressure off the east coast does keep the breeze in the forecast next week but will also keep any potential development in the tropics to our south. A development area is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center in the Western Caribbean. An area of low pressure is forecast to develop and then move west around the area of high pressure towards the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week. This remains something to watch for now but has no immediate threat to the Gulf Coast or us here in South Florida.