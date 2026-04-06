California man arrested in hit-and-run that injured swimmer in Biscayne Bay, Florida officials say

A California man was arrested over the weekend after he was accused in a hit-and-run in Biscayne Bay that injured a swimmer, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Andy Vences Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the FWC, a 21-year-old woman was swimming in Biscayne Bay near Miami Marine Stadium when she was hit by a personal watercraft (PWC) around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The operator of the PWC, who was identified as 34-year-old Andy Vences, of California, didn't attempt to help the victim and left the scene without calling authorities, the FWC said.

Officers investigating the incident were able to obtain video footage and speak with eyewitnesses to identify Vences.

"There is no excuse for leaving the scene of an accident," Miami-Dade County Area Capt. Rafael Almargo said in a statement. "I am pleased that officers were able to apprehend the subject so that he can be held responsible."

Vences was arrested and taken to jail, but he has since been released.

No other information was released.