Woman killed, man injured in second fatal boating incident in Biscayne Bay in less than a week

A woman was killed and a man was injured when they were thrown from their boat in Biscayne Bay on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

According to the FWC, a 27-foot boat carrying two people was operating in Biscayne Bay, west of West Point, when the incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

The boat operator, who was identified as 54-year-old Neil D. Schwabe, of Coconut Grove, and 33-year-old Caludia Balmaseda Orellanes, of Coral Gables, were somehow ejected into the water and were then hit by the unmanned vessel, the FWC said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was able to recover both victims from the water.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Schwabe was air lifted to Ryder Trauma Center with a leg injury.

Balmaseda Orellanes was recovered dead from the water, the FWC said.

The incident remains under investigation and no other information was released.

This is the second fatal boating incident in Biscayne Bay in less than a week.

On March 25, the FWC said 55-year-old Davide Veglia, of North Miami, was killed and his 14-year-old son was seriously injured when their 7-foot inflatable dinghy was struck near Indian Creek and Biscayne Pointe by a vessel that then fled the scene.

Witnesses said police and rescue arrived within minutes, and the victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

"We heard help, help, help, and when he started screaming for help, that is when we knew it was a serious situation," Enzo Avelino said.

He described seeing the son holding himself and screaming for help while treading water and supporting his father.

Investigators are still searching for that vessel.